WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Twitter is taking additional precautions to avoid misuse of the service related to the US presidential election on November 3. All tweets in which one of the sites prematurely declares its election victory should be provided with warnings, as the short message service announced on Friday. Posts calling for interference in the election process or violence should be deleted.

If tweets from political figures or people followed by more than 100,000 users contain misleading information, warnings should be attached to them. To get to the content, you will first have to click away the hint. In addition, it should not be possible to retweet such tweets directly. From October 20th and at least until the end of the election week, direct retweets will be made more difficult worldwide. Users should then first be asked to share a tweet as a quote. With this function you can add your own comment.

Facebook is also preparing for the election and announced, among other things, that it will take action against the premature announcement of a victory./so/DP/he