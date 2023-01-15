Twitter | THL is leaving Twitter

THL is reportedly the first authority to leave Twitter.

Health and the Swedish Welfare Institute (THL) will withdraw from the messaging service Twitter for the time being. Director of Communications Marjo Loisa says THL tweeted from its organization account for the last time before Christmas, and it will no longer use the service for the time being.

The reason is the general inappropriateness of Twitter messages.

“90 percent of the comments on tweets related to Corona are very irrelevant, and other threads are also entered with disinformation,” Loisa explains.

THL has had a lot of followers on Twitter, almost a hundred thousand.

“It has been an attractive platform for spreading disinformation. The chains cultivate a lot of related links,” says Loisa.

Wrong information due to the spread, THL has come to the conclusion that using Twitter is not meaningful at the moment.

Loisa thinks that Twitter works best as a platform for social discussion.

“However, it is not an actual citizen communication channel.”

According to Loisa, THL’s anonymous organizational account is not in the best way suitable as a party to the social discussion on Twitter.

THL plans to continue the social discussion on Twitter through its employees’ own accounts. Various projects have also had their own Twitter accounts, which remain active.

Inappropriate communication According to Loisa, THL’s account has gotten worse specifically during the pandemic. On Twitter, it is focused on corona and vaccinations.

“There are many kinds of discussions on Some, and we also have many topics related to well-being and health that evoke many kinds of emotions and reactions,” says Loisa.

However, Loisa’s comments on THL’s Twitter account would no longer be called a conversation.

“For a long time it was already being considered, what to do with it. The discussion culture we encounter on Twitter does not fit our world of values.”

THL is made an effort to monitor and clean up his Twitter account. One man-year’s worth of work is reserved for the maintenance of social media channels.

According to Loisa, irrelevant comments and misleading material have been hidden.

“In our type of organization, it doesn’t make sense for our channels to be used to spread disinformation.”

THL has also noticed that over the past year, the vast majority of new followers have been Anonymous accounts – accounts that have no followers at all.

According to Lois THL is now focusing on its other social media channels.

“We have Linkedin, Facebook and Instagram, where interaction is still meaningful and constructive. We are still developing them. Followers have also been kept and even added to these channels.”

During the pandemic, many new followers came to all of THL’s social media channels. THL did not share anything unique on Twitter, but the same content can also be found on other communication channels.

Other The authorities maintaining the Twitter account have reportedly not made a similar withdrawal decision, THL is the only one so far.

“We don’t know about others, but of course our situation has been exceptional during the pandemic. You can’t necessarily find a point of comparison in the authorities,” says Loisa.

There will definitely be discussions about Twitter in different organizations, he believes.

“Twitter also involves a certain kind of painting. It has been one of the phenomena during the pandemic.”

from Twitter leaving was at least considered Vantaa in city communications a couple of months ago. Vantaa asked on its Twitter account whether Vantaa and other cities should continue on Twitter. Followers encouraged to continue.

Vantaa’s tweet was based on Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk’s caused discussion about the future of the platform. Musk has caused some users to leave the platform entirely.

European Union expressed recently worried about Twitter shutting down the accounts of several journalists.

Social media channels are different from each other. Short messages, or tweets, are shared on Twitter. For municipalities, it is often a channel for decision communication. Twitter has also become an important information channel for the police, for example.

Twitter has been criticized for the fact that creating confrontation is easy and common there.