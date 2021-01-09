This is news that shook the twittosphere. On the night of Friday January 8 to Saturday January 9, Twitter decided to suspend Donald Trump’s account for an indefinite period. It was a major tool of his presidency to bypass traditional media. He must now act without. The social network, for its part, justified its decision, which is rather unusual.

Indeed, the group communicated in these terms: “After reviewing the content of recent tweets posted by the @realDonalTrump account and considering the current context, we have made the decision to suspend this account in order to limit the risk of incitement to violence.” An exceptional measure that follows the events of the Capitol. For the social network, the US president is clearly responsible for the intrusion of his supporters into the seat of Congress.

The JT

The other subjects of the news