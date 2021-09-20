Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 20.09.2021 15:26:06

In times of crisis on the web, the answer to all problems is always Twitter. And it is that despite not being a social network so used by Internet users, it is one in which they place their trust when other sites go down, have doubts or need to know information much faster. And of course, memes always come after such an event.

However, what happens when Twitter goes down? This question was faced by many users, after they realized that The social network was not operating correctly due to a worldwide failure that was reported for a few minutes on the afternoon of this September 20.

The failures that Downdetector reported were in terms of comments on publications, send messages or even to access their accounts. Around 2 in the afternoon was when there were more reports; however, they had already started a long time ago.

The best memes to the fall of Twitter

Despite only lasting a few minutes, the users of the social network did not forgive. It was for this reason that, after the resumption of the normal functioning of the social network, people began to throw your best memes for your beloved Twitter.

