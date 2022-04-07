Like every once in a while Twitter shares details about video game-related discussions on its service. Only this time the information is limited to the first quarter of 2022.

That is, it covers from January to March of the current year. Based on the figures of this company, there were about 800 million messages on this social network related to this entertainment. That is 52% higher than the same period last year.

It is also 12% higher than the fourth quarter of 2021, which ran from October to December. According Twitterthis number of messages was generated by more than 48 million unique authors.

Again it is 12% more than in 2021, 7% higher than the last quarter of last year. As for the most talked about games in the first months of 2022, Genshin Impact is at the head This title of myHoYo it continues to be very popular, all because it receives content on a constant basis. But the big surprise is wordlewhich debuted as the second most mentioned on this social network.

It’s amazing to see how much this browser word game has grown, which was developed by Josh Wardle and saw the light in October 2021.

It is currently managed by the newspaper New York Times and has great success. Imitators have not been slow to appear.

Genshin Impact ranked first on Twitter and was followed by Wordle

The complete list of the most commented video games in Twitter Globally, it includes the following:

01) Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)

02) wordle

03) Ensemble Stars (@ensemble_stars)

04) Apex Legends (@PlayApex)

05) Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)

06) Sekai Project (@sekaiproject)

07) Elden Ring (@ELDENRING)

08) Fate/Grand Order @fgoproject

09) Knives Out (@GAME_KNIVES_OUT)

10) Minecraft (@Minecraft)

interesting to see that Elden Ring, despite all the commotion it has caused, was placed in seventh place. Maybe it’s a matter of waiting and seeing how it goes later.

But it fared better among the most commented games in Mexico through this social network, as it came in fourth place:

01) Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)

02) Five Nights at Freddy’s (@SteelWoolStudio)

03) Fortnite (@Fortnite)

04) Elden Ring (@ELDENRING)

05) Free Fire (@freefirelatino)

06) Wordle

07) Minecraft (@Minecraft)

08) Valorant (@PlayVALORANT)

09) The Legend of Zelda (@NintendoAmerica)

10) Super Mario (@NintendoAmerica)

As far as equipment is concerned esports most commented on Twitterworldwide were the following:

01) LOUD (@LOUDgg)

02) FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan)

03) Fnatic (@FNATIC)

04) paiN Gaming (@paiNGamingBR)

05) Karmine Corp (@KarmineCorp)

06) THE GREATEST (@losgrandesgg)

07) T1 (@T1)

08) G2 Esports (@G2esports)

09) TSM (@TSM)

10) SUPER FURY (@FURY)

Again, it highlights that Twitter It reflects quite well the trends in video games both globally and by country.

Source.