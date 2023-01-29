Twitter it is a social network that you will certainly know, after all it is one of the most loved and appreciated ever even if there was some controversy after the arrival of Elon Musk, just as we reported here. In any case, we are here today because many reports and complaints have appeared on the web a feature that seems to have disappeared in nothing!

Twitter, how do I send messages now?

As you may know on Twitter, in addition to scrolling through the feedback of the various users and seeing the posts on the home page, it is possible to communicate with friends or acquaintances via private messages. So far, the mechanism for starting a conversation has been more than simple: on the profile of the user in question there was a special message that took you back to the private chat, after which this chat would automatically appear in the dedicated section.

Apparently though after the recent update many people have seen it disappear that famous button from the recipient’s profile! The reports have multiplied in the last few hours, and perhaps by entering Twitter even you could notice this lack. In case you don’t know, the button should be next to the one to follow the user and manage their notifications.

On the web platform and on the desktop app everything is still as before so we can’t do anything but ask ourselves one question: will it be a bug? After all, removing such a convenient function wouldn’t make much sense, also because now sending a message becomes complex and cumbersome. We will obviously keep you updated in case of any explanation coming from Elon Musk!