Slowly, voice functions seem to be coming to Twitter. Yes, that social network that, in its origins, stood out for encouraging its users to be concise enough to communicate with text messages of only 140 characters, has not stopped expanding limits and adding functions with which to make messages They are no longer an exercise in conciseness, but a catalog of video, images, links, tags and, oh yes, I forgot, also some text.

I am aware that starting the way I have done it may sound a bit like grandfather chives, and that the next thing I could say is that tomatoes no longer taste like tomatoes, that before all this was a field and that in my time the military made you a man. But no, I’m not going there, because actually, and seeing the way in which social networks evolve, Twitter’s changes in this regard seem fully justified to me and also, I think they potentially make the content more interesting.

It is true that I miss the exercise that involved condensing what you wanted to tell in 140 characters, but on the other hand, since the threads began to become popular, the corset broke and we began to see complete stories (by fascicles, that Yes). Can’t send a long message? No problem, 15 or 20 consecutive tweets ended the 140 character oppression, the hack to bypass the Twitter limit turned out to be as simple as it was ingenious.

On the other hand, and it should be understood that due to a mixture of wanting to evolve, observing its rivals and surely some pressure from investors, Twitter not only made the threads official, adding tools to make them easier to create and read, it also multiplied by two the number of characters, up to 280, allowed to add photos, videos, tags, added your own URL shortener, and so on. And a few months ago, he started testing voice tweets.

Since then, the social network has not been very fast in this regard, and it is already available to more users, but at the moment it is still available only for iOS users. It is expected to arrive on Android in 2021, although there is still no concrete data, and regarding the PC version, that is, the web, nothing is known about it. And even so, we can deduce that Twitter is happy with its operation, since they are expanding the tests of voice messages, but this time in direct messages.

Of a format similar to voice tweets, direct voice messages have a maximum duration of 140 seconds, and at the moment it is only available in China, India and Japan but, yes, in this deployment Android has been included. In addition, although the recording of the same is only available on iOS and Android, the voice messages can also be heard on the web version of Twitter, in the same way that it happens with direct messages from Instagram.

Unlike voice tweets, which are a function that is assured of continuity, direct voice messages are currently an experiment with which Twitter intends to draw some conclusions, which it will use to decide whether the function is maintained or is eliminated. However, unless it generates very little interest in users, it seems more likely that it will end up staying, and become another element of communication in what, at the time, was the social network of 140 characters.