The verbose and retailers of the bird’s social network will soon receive a more than expected tool. Twitter started testing a new button that will allow undo a tweet the user just posted, a feature that can only be used for a specified period of time.

The new function is displayed in a small window after the publication is sent, as reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has shared on her profile on the social network.

In the window you see the notification that “Your tweet was sent” and just below a blue button with the word undo (undo). This button displays with a darker shade of blue a progress bar, which would indicate the time the user has to undo the sending of the tweet.

At the end of February, Jane Manchun Wong also shared that the company was working on a version of the profile dedicated to business, through which they could offer information such as opening hours, contact forms and address or allow communication through text messages. and voice with customers.

In recent weeks, Twitter announced to its investors the next features that it will test on its social network, including Communities organized according to interests and Spaces to communicate through voice, but among which the new Super Follows function stands out, some paid subscriptions that for $ 4.99 per month allow users to access exclusive tweets.

The platform has shown its investors, in the framework of the Analyst Day 2021 event held last Thursday, February 26, what the business model of the company will be like in the coming years, including several new functions that, for the At the moment, he has not specified when they will arrive.

Among the most outstanding features, Twitter has confirmed paid subscriptions to its platform, as Bloomberg had recently anticipated.

The function, named Super Follow, seeks to “provide a model of monetary incentives” for content creators on Twitter by their audiences. These paid subscriptions cost $ 4.99 per month and can be canceled at any time.

This novelty is accompanied by Revue, which allows creators to publish free or paid newsletters for its audience, and which is announced shortly after the purchase of the Revue platform by Twitter, which specializes in this type of content.

The company is changing its business model. AP

Twitter Revues aim to allow writers to post longer texts to increase their following and add new ways to diversify monetization.

Twitter showed at its investor event more features that it plans to introduce on its platform such as Communities, communities similar to Facebook groups that are based on certain interests.

The company has defined Communities as “an experience that makes it easier for people to form, discover and participate in conversations that are more focused on the relevant communities or geographic area in which they are interested.”

Also, Spaces is another new feature announced by Twitter, which follows the success of the Clubhouse voice social network. Spaces is a way of connecting between users by voice “directly and in intimate conversations.”

Other novelties focus on security, through proactive tools to protect users from unwanted interactions, through notifications that notify the user if one of their tweets receives negative comments or spam.

This is the case of a new Safe Mode which detects accounts “that may be abusive or spam” and limits their ability to interact with the user for seven days by blocking and automatically silenced accounts. Also, your answers are shown to fewer people.

Birdwatch is another new function announced by Twitter, whose purpose is to moderate the false information published on the platform through the collaboration of the community, in a similar way to how Wikipedia works.

In addition, Twitter has taken advantage of its investor event to announce future plans such as going from the 6,000 topics it currently offers to 100,000 in the coming years.

SL