Twitter has begun reinstating accounts that have been suspended for violating the platform’s rules. The company plans to reinstate more of these accounts over the next 30 days, according to Bloomberg News, today, Saturday.

Twitter said in a series of tweets on Friday evening that it had identified several policies in which a permanent freeze would be “disproportionate” to breach the rules. Twitter added that the accounts that have been reinstated still need to comply with the company’s rules. “The permanent freeze remains an enforcement measure for serious violations,” it added.

The company’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, said in a separate tweet that “all accounts that disclosed his location will now be unblocked,” following a poll conducted by the social media platform.

Earlier this week, Twitter froze the accounts of several high-profile journalists, including from The Washington Post, CNN, and The New York Times – who cover Musk, which he said put his family’s lives at risk.