Twitter has apologized after temporarily restricting the accounts of users who mentioned the word “Memphis”.

Twitter support said in a post on Sunday evening: “A number of accounts that tweeted the word Memphis were temporarily restricted due to an error.”

“It has been fixed and the accounts are now restored,” the post added. “We are sorry that this happened.”

The problem was noticed hours ago by fans of the Memphis Grizzlies from the NBA, and by users who mentioned the name of the player Memphis Depay, the striker of the French Olympic team Lyon.