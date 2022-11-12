United States.- Things have not gone well for Elon Musk because after managing various changes in Twitter after acquiring it by 44 billion dollars, this Friday the verification system promoted by the billionaire has been suspended because the platform was began to fill false accounts due to lack of filters.

This event occurs just two days after the reinvention of the service known as Twitter Blue was launched in the United States, which through a subscription of just over 8 dollars offered the blue verification check.

According to various international media, this led to Twitter being flooded with false accounts in a matter of hours, supplanting names such as the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, Lebrón James, Lockheed Martin, George W. Bush, among others.

Despite the chaos caused by these verified false profiles, the company acquired by Elon Musk has not commented on the matter.

It should be remembered that before this new modality and implemented by Twitter, account verification was completely free, since it was only enough to complete the accreditation procedure to confirm that your account was related to a public figure, for which it was common to see that singers , writers, journalists, companies had the verification symbol.