San Francisco (AFP) – Self-proclaimed defender of freedom of expression, tycoon Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, causes a stir after the suspension of the accounts of several American journalists, unleashing threats of sanctions by the European Union.

More than half a dozen journalists were suspended from the social network, including media workers such as ‘CNN’ (Donie O’Sullivan), ‘The New York Times’ (Ryan Mac), ‘The Washington Post’ (Drew Harwell) and independent journalists.

It also suspended the account of the Mastodon social network, a recent competition from Twitter.

Some on the social network referred to Twitter’s decision on Wednesday to suspend the account that automatically reported private jet travel by Musk, the world’s richest man and also the owner of SpaceX and Tesla.

Describing the magnate’s decision as “worrying”, the vice president of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, recalled in a tweet that there are “red lines” and threatened him “with sanctions, soon”.

“Freedom of the press must not be turned on and off at will,” Germany’s Foreign Relations portfolio tweeted. “That’s why we have a problem with Twitter,” she added.

The French Minister for the Digital Transition, Jean-Noël Barrot, said on the same social network that he was “distressed by the drift into which Elon Musk is precipitating Twitter”: “Freedom of the press is at the very foundation of democracy , is an attack against the other”.

“Temporary suspension”

Musk said in a series of tweets posted overnight that “accounts involved in doxing (intentionally and publicly revealing personal information without authorization) receive a 7-day temporary suspension.”

He added that these rules apply as much “‘to journalists’ as to anyone else.”

“They posted my exact location in real time, literally the coordinates that would allow for a murder, in direct (and obvious) violation of Twitter’s terms of service,” Musk said.

“The impulsive and unwarranted suspension of several journalists including ‘CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan is disturbing but not surprising,” the network said in a statement.

“Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility is of particular concern to anyone who uses the platform. We have asked Twitter for an explanation and will reassess our relationship based on that response,” CNN added.

“We hope that the accounts of all these journalists are restored and that Twitter provides a satisfactory explanation,” said Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesman for The New York Times.

“Stalker”

The story began on Wednesday, when Musk tweeted that a vehicle in Los Angeles carrying one of his children was followed by “a crazy stalker” and appeared to blame the alleged incident on tracking his private plane.

He also announced that he was going to sue the person behind the now-suspended @ElonJet account.

Created by a student and followed by some 500,000 people, @ElonJet used public data to automatically indicate when and where the mogul’s plane took off and landed.

Elon has now suspended Jack Sweeney, the creator of the @ElonJet account. If you’re a Nazi, you’re ok to be on Twitter. If you repost public flight information, you get banned. It was never about free speech. pic.twitter.com/QnEVVngjGv — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 14, 2022



Then Twitter reported that it had updated its policy to ban tweets that, in most cases, reveal a person’s location in real time.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in October for $44 billion, had vowed not to touch the @ElonJet account.

A fervent defender of freedom of expression, as long as the comments respect the law, he restored accounts previously banned by the social network, including that of Donald Trump.

It also suspended rapper Kanye West’s posting after several anti-Semitic posts and rejected the return of far-right cabal Alex Jones to the platform.