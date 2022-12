Twitter will no longer remove false content about covid-19 🇧🇷 Photo: Pixabay

the twitter informed that “it will no longer apply the policy against misleading information about Covid-19”. The change came into effect on the 23rd of November. Since then, the moderation policy is no longer labeling or removing posts and accounts that, by the old criteria, were allegedly spreading misinformation about Covid-19. This is just one of the changes that the new owner of the social network, Elon Musk, has been making on Twitter since he took over the platform on October 27th.

The policy against misinformation about the disease was created in 2020 by Twitter and other platforms, such as Facebook, Google and YouTube. The aim was to remove posts that were demonstrably or potentially false. Data released by Twitter show that 11,230 accounts have been suspended and around 100,000 posts removed since January of that year.

In Brazil, several personalities were harmed on Twitter by allegedly misleading publications regarding the disease, such as journalists Paula Schmitt and Guilherme Fiuza, and even parliamentarians who had posts deleted for questioning the fight against Covid-19. Last Thursday (24), Elon Musk promised to offer an amnesty for accounts that were suspended. However, he did not say which ones would be reactivated and imposed certain conditions for this return, such as compliance with local laws.