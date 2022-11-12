Twitter pauses the paid blue check: all the fault of the fakes. Elon Musk’s social network, reports the Washington Post, has put the news on standby: the blue check, as is known, is available by subscription for $ 7.99 a month. But the check has become a symbol available to those who want to replace other users, especially famous people. For this reason, Twitter employees received an email on Friday evening: everything is frozen, the blue check is parked for now. In a few days, imitators of Joe Biden have sprung up, a fake LeBron James asked for the sale to the Los Angeles Lakers, a fake George W. Bush confessed “I miss killing Iraqis”.

A fake account that ‘stole’ the identity of the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly remained online for 3 hours, collecting 10,000 likes. The wave of fakes has pushed Twitter – writes the Washington Post – to slow down and many users have reported that the ‘blue’ option has disappeared from the apps. Twitter, the newspaper says, has not officially commented.