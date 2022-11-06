Twitter suspended the account of professor Marcos Cintra (União Brasil), a former vice-presidential candidate on Soraya Thronicke’s ticket in this year’s elections, due to the dissemination of false information raising suspicions about electronic voting machines. Cintra’s post endorsed the criticisms of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of the electronic voting machines and had been used by Bolsonaristas on social networks to claim that the election was rigged in favor of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) .

In one of the publications Cintra questioned the fact that Bolsonaro had zero votes in hundreds of polls, and even said that doubts about the election were legitimate.

On his personal website, the professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) said that he believes in the legitimacy of institutions and that he does not allow the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) “to be an accomplice, in case they discover a bug in the system”. He demanded that the Court look into these facts and clarify them.

He also said that the fact that these urns are in quilombola and indigenous communities “does not explain these results, under penalty of admitting that these communities were manipulated”.

Cintra also wrote that if there were paper records, these cases could be quickly discarded, avoiding doubts about the integrity of the system. “These are legitimate doubts. Any citizen, like me, has a duty to demand clarification from the competent authorities in order to preserve democracy and the legitimacy of our institutions. I ardently want to believe that there is a convincing explanation.”