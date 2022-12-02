Twitter has suspended this Friday the account of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after the American rapper published an image showing an intertwined swastika and a Star of David, as announced by the owner of the social network, Elon Musk. It is the first suspension of a high-profile account carried out by Twitter since it was bought by the tycoon born in Pretoria (South Africa) with his speech of “absolutism of freedom of expression”.

“Just clarify that your account was suspended for inciting violence”, Musk has pointed out in a response to a tweet by West, who has become increasingly isolated over his anti-Semitic remarks. The singer’s publication takes place hours after he stated in an interview on the program Infowars, presented by the American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who likes the figure of Adolf Hitler. “Of this type [Hitler] who invented highways and who invented the microphone that I use as a musician you can’t even say out loud that he ever did a good thing and I’m sick of it. I have tired of the classifications ”, he has expressed. “There are many things I like about Hitler. Many things ”, he added.

It is the second time in less than two months that Twitter has blocked the musician and designer’s account for violating the rules of the social network by sharing anti-Semitic posts. In October, Instagram also made the decision to restrict its content. The controversial tweet that has cost him the new suspension of the social network is only the latest in a series of provocations that have recently featured Kanye West. In early October, the artist wore a white supremacist T-shirt at a Yeezy show and was photographed alongside pro-Trump commentator Candance Owens, prompting Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith to walk out of the event in disgust.

After the pressure received by thousands of people in the networks, Adidas broke the collaboration with West for his anti-Semitic speech, despite the fact that his Yeezy line brought them billions of dollars annually. The German manufacturer of sporting goods fell more than 4% on the stock market and announced immediate losses of 250 million euros. As a result of the dismissal, the same rapper has ceased to be a billionaire. The American clothing chain GAP has also ended its relationship with the rapper, as have other brands that collaborated with him. On the other hand, this week his divorce agreement was announced from his wife for seven years, Kim Kardashian, to whom he must pay $200,000 a month in pension for the support of his four children.

Breakup with Parler

Last October, West stated that he is preparing to buy the controversial conservative-oriented social network Parler, something similar to what former US President Donald Trump has done, who has sought refuge in his own network, Truth Social. However, what was announced as a principle of agreement was actually a negotiation that has not come to fruition.

“In response to numerous inquiries from the media, Parlement Technologies [propietaria de la red] wishes to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intended sale of Parler,” has announced this Thursday after the controversy over Kanye West’s statements. However, Parler assures that “this decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.” “Parler will continue to look for future growth opportunities and platform evolution for our vibrant community,” he concludes.

Kanye West has also put Trump in trouble by showing up for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago mansion with the well-known white supremacist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes, 24. What has earned him all kinds of criticism of the former president. The Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said Tuesday in a press conference: “There is no place in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacism. Anyone who meets with people who hold that point of view, in my judgment, it is highly unlikely that he will be elected president of the United States.

Trump justified himself on Truth Social, saying that he had agreed to invite Kanye West at his insistence and that the rapper introduced himself with Fuentes, whom he did not know. “I help a man with serious problems, who happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and pretty much everything else, and who has always been good to me, allowing his request for a meeting in Mar-a-Lago, alone, so I can give you some much-needed “advice.” He shows up with three people, two of whom he didn’t know, and the other a politician I haven’t seen in years. I told him not to run for the election, a total waste of time, he can’t win ”, wrote in a message. “We had a great time, he did not express any anti-Semitism,” added in another.

At the end of November, Musk announced Trump’s reinstatement on Twitter following the result of a poll conducted on the social network itself by the tycoon. The former president was permanently suspended for risk of inciting violence after the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump, however, expressed his intention to continue at Truth Social.