O twitter suspended on Thursday (Dec.15.2022) the profiles of some journalists who published reports about the company and its owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Some of those suspended had posted about the platform’s decision to take down the account. @ElonJetwhich tracks flights from Musk’s private plane.

Among the suspended accounts are those of reporters from major communication vehicles, such as CNN🇧🇷 New York Times and washington post🇧🇷 Independent journalists were also affected.

The social network did not justify the suspensions.

On a postMusk himself commented on the measure: “Any account that provides anyone’s real-time location information will be suspended. 🇧🇷 This includes posting links to websites with real-time location information.🇧🇷 According to the tycoon, this type of publication violates the physical security of users.

Musk took the lead on the platform with a promise to guarantee complete freedom of expression. Therefore, the blocks have been questioned by some users.

The newspaper’s technology columnist washington post🇧🇷 taylor lorenz, said that most of his colleagues who criticized Musk on Twitter had been banned. Lorenz said she was worried about being pulled off the platform at any time.

In answerthe businessman wrote that criticizing him is acceptable, but tracking his location in real time and putting his family at risk is not.