Elon Musk went back on his position that, in the name of freedom of expression, he would not block the account 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Alexander Becher

Twitter, owned by businessman Elon Musk, suspended the @elonjet account, which monitored the movements of the tycoon’s plane and which was created by Jack Sweeney, who migrated the profile to the social network Mastodon.

“Suspended account. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules”, justified the social network in a message on the profile created by Sweeney, who confirmed the closure in a tweet on his personal account, where, in addition to Mastodon, he offers alternatives on other platforms.

Before being blocked, @elonjet had half a million followers. According to an image shared by Sweeney, the company informed him that he had broken the rules and that he could only read the content, but not send or forward messages. Twitter also gave the opportunity to file a complaint against the measure.

The closure of the account comes a month after Musk himself, who once described himself as “a free speech absolutist”, expressly assured that he would not block it.

“My commitment to freedom of expression even extends to not banning the account that monitors my plane, even though this constitutes a direct risk to personal safety,” he argued.