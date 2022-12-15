The operator of a fake account (bot) on Twitter said that the social networking platform suspended his account that tracks the plane belonging to Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter.
The account tracks the movements of Musk’s private jet using data in the public domain and issues alerts.
Musk said in a November tweet that his commitment to freedom of expression “extends even to not blocking the account that tracks my plane, even though it poses an immediate risk to personal safety.”
The account’s operator, Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old student at the University of Central Florida, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Ella Irwin, Twitter’s vice president of trust and safety, had requested that the account be cleared and made less visible to users.
Sweeney and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
