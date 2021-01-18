The platform Twitter go ahead with your plan suspend accounts of American politicians. On Sunday, for example, he temporarily disabled the profile of a far-right Republican congresswoman, a supporter of the Conspiracy theories, for violating the rules of integrity of speech in the social network.

QAnon

Taylor Greene’s messages were then tagged with a special mention on Twitter: “This claim of voter fraud is in dispute, and this tweet cannot be replied to, retweeted or liked due to the risk of violence.”

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On Sunday afternoon, Twitter decided to ban the congresswoman for 12 hours. “The account in question has been temporarily suspended for multiple violations of our ethical rules,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP in an email.

The initiative is the latest in a series of efforts by the tech giants to purge their platforms of pro-Trump extremists after the violent incidents on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Two days after the riots, in which Trump supporters invaded Congress buildings, Twitter permanently suspended the president’s account. On his favorite social network account, Trump had more than 88 million followers.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account.

Twitter also removed 70,000 affiliate accounts from QAnon last weekend.

For its part, Facebook promised to remove all messages related to the slogan “Stop the steal” – which refers to an alleged electoral fraud to the detriment of Trump in the November presidential elections – and has suspended the profile of the tenant of the White House for an indefinite period.

Google and Apple have excluded the social network Parler from their application download platforms.

And Amazon has made the point by kicking the conservative network, popular with Donald Trump supporters, from its servers, which is the equivalent of taking it off the internet.

Source: AFP