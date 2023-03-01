The social network Twitter is experiencing failures since 11 in the morning, Spanish peninsular time. The platform does not load the messages written by the users nor does it allow the home page to be updated. Allows you to write new posts, but the history, or timeline, does not pick them up normally. The problems occur both in the mobile application and on the computer. The company has not yet communicated what the failures are due to or how long it estimates they will persist.

According to the DownDetector website, specialized in detecting mishaps in Internet-connected services in real time, messages do not load and have problems being sent, as many users have reported. The aforementioned page has registered incidents since 11 in the morning, Spanish peninsular time. In the US, at least 4,500 users have opened an incident on DownDetector, according to Reuters. Another 1,600 French users have also reported having problems with the blue bird’s social network, according to AFP. In Spain, more than 2,000 complaints have been recorded, although not all users who experience mishaps with the application report it.

This is the second major system outage since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October last year for $44 billion. The first significant failure occurred at the end of December, when the social network caused problems for several hours for tens of thousands of users around the world. On that occasion, access to the social network was blocked and some of its key functions failed, such as being able to access the account from the computer or the impossibility of uploading certain tweets.

One of the measures that Musk carried out after taking over the social network was to fire more than half of the workforce. This aroused complaints from many observers, considering that the platform’s systems could be left unprotected in the event of an unforeseen event.

[Noticia de última hora, habrá actualización]

