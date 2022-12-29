Tens of thousands of Twitter users from around the world this Thursday problems (Spanish time) to connect to the social network. The problems resulted in the blocking of access to the platform or the failure of some of its key functions, such as accessing the account from the computer or the impossibility of uploading certain tweets.

The specialized website DownDetector, where users report their access problems, experienced a peak of incidents between one and four in the morning, Spanish peninsular time.

This is the first major system outage since Elon Musk acquired Twitter. The tycoon, for his part, replied to a user that it did work for him and assured after the incident that he was implementing measures to increase the speed of the browsing experience.

One of the measures that Musk carried out after taking over the social network two months ago was to fire more than half of the workforce. Since then he planned the question of what would happen in the event of an event like the one this morning: would his team have the capacity to react to a problem? Could you restore the systems in a prudent time frame?

The one this morning has not been the only failure of the social network since it changed owners, although it was the most acute. Among the most notorious are the unjustified suspension of some accounts, the significant increase in copyright infringements on the platform or the lesser leaking of racist content and incitement to hatred.

