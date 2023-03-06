For the second time in less than a week, the social network Twitter has experienced a general drop in its service. On this occasion, the links and videos have stopped working for just over an hour. Nor could images be tweeted, according to complaints from different users in the social network. The platform was not working properly on the PC desktop version and the TweetDeck tool was also not responsive.

“The platform is so fragile. It’ll be fixed soon.” Elon Musk tweeted, owner of the company, in response to a user who said: “Isn’t it funny that users who complained that they would leave Twitter when @Elon Musk took over are the first to notice when something is wrong?”

The official technical service account of the company He has also tweeted about the fall: “Some parts of Twitter may not work as expected. We’ve made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We are working on it and will share an update when it is fixed.”

The origin of the problem could be in the Twitter link shortener and analysis tool “t.co”, which has caused all the links on the network to fall, according to some analysts.

“Elon” has been trending on Twitter with more than 110,000 tweets laughing or complaining about the downfall with the owner.

The DownDetector website, specialized in registering mishaps in internet-connected services in real time, showed that there were incidents since 5:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time in different locations.

This is the message that Twitter displayed when clicking on a link in a tweet: “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint.” [Su plan API actual no incluye acceso a este punto, consulte aquí para más información, con un link a una página de Twitter para desarrolladores]. The message includes that the error is 467.

These temporary and partial Twitter outages have been occurring more and more frequently in recent months. One of the measures that Musk carried out after taking over the social network was to fire more than half of the workforce. This aroused complaints from many observers, considering that the platform’s systems could be left unprotected in the event of an unforeseen event.

The first significant failure occurred at the end of December, when the social network caused problems for several hours for tens of thousands of users around the world. On that occasion, access to the social network was blocked and some of its key functions failed, such as being able to access the account from the computer or the inability to load certain tweets.

Elon Musk bought Twitter on October 27 for about $44 billion. Since then, problems and chaos have followed one another in the company. Last February, the tycoon decided to change the Twitter algorithm so that his tweets are seen more. He has also decided not to relinquish power over the company, despite the fact that he promised to give it up. December 19 asked users this question: “Should I resign as head of Twitter? I will stick to the results of this survey.” 57.5% voted to go, but a few weeks ago he said: “I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a healthy financial position and that the product roadmap is clearly defined. I think the end of the year will be a good time to find someone else to run the company. Ashlee Vance, Musk’s biographer, has said in statements to EL PAÍS that, for the richest man in the world, “chaos is the standard operating procedure.”

