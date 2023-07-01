The social network Twitter, owned by tycoon Elon Musk, is causing problems for its users by experiencing malfunctions that prevent messages written by users from being loaded in the history (the timeline) or refresh the home page. As explained by Musk himself through a message on this same platform, they have had to apply “time limits” to the activity to “address the extreme levels of data extraction and manipulation of the system.” Lto web DownDetector, specialized in detecting mishaps in Internet-connected services in real time, has registered user incidents since one in the afternoon (Spanish peninsular time). Users have turned the hashtag #Twitterdown into a trend by reporting the problems that the social network is causing.

One of the messages that users report when they try to load the timeline is this: “Quota limit exceeded. Wait a few minutes and try again.” According to social network guidelines, the limit quota marks the maximum number of requests allowed in a period of time. Musk has explained that the temporary ceilings imposed are as follows: “Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts to 600 posts per day, and new unverified accounts to 300 posts per day.”

More information

The peak of incidents, according to DownDetector, It has occurred, for now, around five in the afternoon and not only in Spain. The fall is global: the United States, Portugal, Brazil, the United Kingdom or New Zealand, among others, have also reported on this website failures in the operation of the social network. Some users have simply reported that when they tried to refresh their home page it would go blank, only with a message confirming that there was indeed “some error”, that it was “impossible to retrieve tweets at this time”, or that “something has gone wrong”.

It’s not the first time in the past year that Twitter has faced a global crash. Since Musk acquired Twitter in October last year for 44,000 million dollars (about 41,000 million euros), a first significant failure was already registered at the end of December, when the social network gave tens of thousands of users problems for several hours. of all the world. On that occasion, access to the social network was blocked and some of its key functions failed, such as being able to access the account from the computer or the inability to load certain tweets. In March, the social network fell again and, as on this occasion, it was possible to write new postbut the history, or timelineI didn’t pick them up normally.

One of the measures that Musk carried out after taking over the social network was to fire more than half of the workforce. This aroused complaints from many observers, considering that the platform’s systems could be left unprotected in the event of an unforeseen event.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.