By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) – Twitter said on Tuesday it will not recommend Russian government accounts to users as part of a rule change affecting state-run accounts that limit internet access and are involved in armed conflict.

The social media company also said it will now demand the removal of images depicting prisoners of war posted by government- or state-affiliated media accounts. Ukraine’s government has posted content featuring prisoners of war on its social media in recent weeks.

“When a government blocks or limits access to online services within its state, silencing the public’s voices and their ability to access information freely, and continues to use online services for its own communications, a serious information imbalance is created,” Twitter said. .

The company said the new rule applies regardless of whether or not Twitter itself has been blocked and that it will be implemented for the first time on Russian government accounts. A spokesperson said this will affect more than 300 accounts linked to the Kremlin.

Twitter also said it will require government or state-affiliated accounts to remove any published media that features prisoners of war. The company said that in cases where there is a “compelling public interest” in accessing the content, such as for evidence purposes, it will add a warning to tweets.

During the war, Ukrainian government social media accounts posted videos that appear to feature Russian prisoners of war answering questions or making calls home. Asked by journalists about these posts, Twitter’s head of integrity Yoel Roth said these tweets will be covered by the new rules, but the policy will not apply retroactively.

“We don’t want Twitter to be used by state actors to infringe international humanitarian law, and as best we can, we want to discourage governments from engaging in this kind of behavior,” Roth said, citing the Geneva Convention, which protects prisoners. war against abuse, including insults and public curiosity.

Twitter also said it will require the removal of tweets posted by any user that display content depicting prisoners of war that are shared with abusive intent.

