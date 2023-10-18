x (formerly Twitter) will begin charging some new users $1 a year to access basic features like typing, liking, retweeting, and replying to posts. All new unverified users in New Zealand and the Philippines will be required to subscribe to the paid subscription service and will need to verify their account with a phone number.

Existing members in the region will not be affected and x It says users will still be able to create a free, read-only account. In a post yesterday, the support account x confirmed that the site would be testing a new program called ‘Not A Bot‘, aimed at reducing the number of automated spam bots on the platform.

x He insists that this change is not a profit-making measure and adds:

‘So far, subscription options have proven to be the main solution that works at scale.’

At the same time, x published the terms and conditions of ‘Not-A-Bot‘ detailing the details of the new service.

‘The Program is a recurring subscription service of x that provides your account with writing-level functionality on the platform. xsuch as the ability to post content, like, reply, repost, quote, and flag other accounts’ posts.’

Platform users are not impressed by the new plan Musk and many say the price of $1 a year is too high.

‘No. It’s not worth a dollar to see this mess,’ wrote one dissatisfied user of x. Another added: ‘This will reduce interactions and the user base as a whole, most people will simply not pay but will still see ads.’

Other users of x They complained that attempts to Musk to combat bots have been unsuccessful and are wary of any attempt to use a paywall to verify human users.

‘It’s funny how every solution to Twitter what happens to elon it means implementing a paywall,’ one commenter wrote. ‘Remember when elon said ‘let’s get rid of the spam bots’,’ said another, adding: ‘lol, it’s a thousand times worse now than before elon‘.

Although the test currently only affects some new users, since Elon Musk bought Twitterhas said that he would like to make the site a completely paid service in the future.

In an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk suggested that all members of Twitter They should pay a small fee.

Musk said: ‘I would say the biggest reason we are moving towards having a small monthly payment for use of the system x It’s just that it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots.’

After the acquisition of Musk for 44 billion dollars, introduced premium payment feature ‘Twitter Blue‘ which charges members $8 a month, or $11 if they sign up through iOS either Androidto access additional features.

Recently, x introduced a feature that allows post authors to block replies only for verified accounts that pay for a subscription to Twitter Blue.

At that moment, Musk said: ‘This should help a lot with spambots’, however many users pointed out that often the bots are verified.

The subscribers of Twitter Blue They also have the option to make longer posts, the ability to ‘undo’ or edit posts, and receive greater visibility on the platform.

Via: Daily Mail

Editor’s note: Which Musk seems not to understand is that charging, even a dollar for using xit’s too much money for real people and nothing for those who spend a lot more on bots, which are now verified as if they are not bots.