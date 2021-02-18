Twitter go ahead with the idea of implement voice messages on your platform, both on the web and in the mobile app. This Thursday it announced the trials in three countries of a new function that will allow users to send content in audio format through Direct Messages.

Voice messages allow you to send an audio recording, like the one we are used to using today in messaging services, but privately to contacts.

The feature, which was announced in September, became available in India, Brazil and Japan, currently in the testing phase.

This feature is similar to another that Twitter also has currently in the testing phase: the tweets voice, available from June for the app version in iPhone.

Twitter allows you to record audios in the iPhone version of the app. (Twitter)

The user will find a dedicated button that allows to start the recording of the message. Once sent, a playback bar will appear so that the recipient can listen to it, similar to what happens with WhatsApp or Instagram audios, among others.

“Sometimes, the 280 characters are not enough and some subtle details can be lost in the translation, so we will be testing this option to record up to 140 seconds of audio and tweet it,” they explained from the social network at the time of the announcement.

In this way, there will also be “threads of voice”. The threads constitute a very particular format of narration that became popular in recent years. And they will not have a time limit, so they are surely used in a concatenated way to tell stories.

But in the case of those that you can send as private messages, as explained in Gadgets 360, the user will be able to listen to the recording before sending the audio. And in the case of iOS, there is the option to drag and send as soon as the recording is done.

At the moment, the trial is available to a limited number of users in selected countries, on Android and iOS mobile devices, but voice messages received through direct messages may be heard on the desktop version of the social network.

On the other hand, the function of tweets Voice, currently in testing for iOS users, will hit the Android and desktop versions this year. The company also prepares automatic transcripts to text.

SL