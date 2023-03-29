Twitter it is certainly a social network that you will know very well, after all it is one of the platforms most appreciated by users and which we too have told you about very often since the acquisition of Elon Musk. Well, today we are not here to bring good news unfortunately, but on the contrary! Social media could be in danger, that’s what’s going on.

Twitter: Some portions of the source code have been posted to GitHub

Apparently, as revealed by a recent New York Times report, a part of the Twitter source code it would be taken and posted on GitHub, thus making it accessible to anyone. The news comes directly from a statement by Twitter itself released to the court last week, a document that attests to the discovery.

Having a publicly released piece of source code on Microsoft’s popular platform presents a huge problem for the company, as anyone could download it and then use it to hack the platform. Obviously everything was immediately removed by Microsoft as soon as the request was received, but for the moment it is impossible to know which parts of the code have been published and above all for how long. They might as well have been there for several months.

Obviously now Musk’s legal team is trying in every way to convince GitHub to release the names not only of whoever published the code, but also of all those who downloaded it, in order to then take action on it and avoid unpleasant incidents in the future. In short, a big nut to crack for the CEO and we will obviously keep you updated on all future news!