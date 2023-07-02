“You destroyed my Twittermaking it impossible for me to commit myself as I have done for years”. This was stated in a tweet addressed to the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk is the Russian-naturalized US whistleblower and computer scientist Edward Snowden, after Musk announced a limit on reading for users of the social network of tweets.

“I ‘post’ from a dedicated session because there is no alternative due to surveillance state orders, I ‘read’ via anonymous sessions on a virtual machine. Now I can’t do that anymore,” Snowden explains.