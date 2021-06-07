Earlier this year Twitter announced for the first time Super Follows, a new subscription system within the platform that allows users to charge (and others pay) to access tweets. After a few months of testing, new details were known.

Twitter will allow content creators to receive money for Super Follows subscriptions and for this they must have over 18 years of age, at least 10,000 followers and have posted 25 ‘tweets’ in the last 30 days before requesting to be part of this service.

The information was revealed this Sunday by the expert in reverse engineering Jane Manchun Wong, who has shared a series of images of the registration process to be part of the income through Super Follows, a type of paid subscription announced in February by the social network.

According to the screenshots shared by the researcher, the program can only be applied to those who have more than 10,000 followers and are active users of the social network. Users who meet these requirements will be able to request the subscription.

Twitter is working on Super Follows application Requirements:

– Have at least 10000 followers

– Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

– Be at least 18 years old Notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

The images show that the process allows to create ‘bonus’ content, that is, specific content for users who have subscribed through a Super Follow. In addition, there is a section where the user indicates on which platforms he creates content, which includes Facebook, OnlyFans, Patreon, Substack, Twitch, YouTube and ‘Others’.

Registration as a Super Follow user also requires that creators add thematic tags about the type of content they generate, with some such as ‘Art’, ‘Comedy’, ‘Film and television’, ‘Technology’ or ‘Facial care’, as well as another of ‘Adult content’.

In addition, the content creator is asked how he plans to use the Super Follow, so it requires that he describe in advance how he is going to use this subscription and the content that it intends to generate.

The images expose that it will exist a ‘earnings estimator’ that shows the money that would be generated based on the percentage of followers who would make the Super Follow, and that there is the optional possibility of clarifying the ethnicity and gender of the content creator user, information that, according to Twitter, will only be used to “analyze the diversity of the creators.”

Tips and earnings

In recent months Twitter introduced new methods to incentivize creators to monetize the social network. Its main business model is advertising, which will continue to run. However, lately they have released new features where the user can pay money directly.

Twitter launched ‘Tomorrow’ on June 1, a local weather information service available in some cities in the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic, and confirmed its paid service Twitter Blue last week, which is already available to users in Australia and Canada.

On the other side is Tip Jar, a feature in testing whereby users can receive tips from other users directly. In this case it works through external accounts such as Venmo, PayPal or Patreon.

