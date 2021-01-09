After blocking the microblogging of American President Donald Trump on a permanent basis, shares of Twitter fell by almost four percent, to $ 49.54 per share, reports FOXBusiness…

On the eve of Twitter, Trump’s personal page was blocked for life, citing the fact that there is a “risk of incitement to violence.”

The account of the campaign headquarters of the current US president has also been blocked.

At the same time, the administration of the microblogging service warned that it would suppress Donald Trump’s attempts to bypass the blocking.

We will remind, earlier social networks, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, closed access to Trump’s profiles for different periods.

This happened after the supporters of the head of the White House on January 6 staged a pogrom in the building of the American Congress, where lawmakers approved the results of the presidential elections and the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

In particular, Donald Trump’s Facebook page will be blocked at least until the end of his presidential term, which will end on January 20 after Biden takes office as head of state.