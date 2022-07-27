At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve the proposed compensation that Twitter must pay certain directors if the buyout by multi-billionaire Musk goes through. Twitter shareholders will be entitled to $54.20 per share if the deal goes through, Twitter said.

Musk went on to buy Twitter for $44 billion in late April. He later withdrew: according to the entrepreneur, Twitter had not provided enough information about the amount of spam bots and fake accounts on the platform compared to the total number of users. Spam accounts do not respond to advertisements and thus cannot contribute to profits. According to Twitter, the total number of fake accounts and bots is less than five percent, but Musk believes the number is higher.