Twitter services were down for thousands of users around the world on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks outages.

Downdetector, which tracks internet outages by collecting reports from a number of sources, said there were more than 32,000 cases of people reporting problems with the social media platform’s services.

“We are currently studying the situation and will get back to you with a response as soon as possible,” Twitter Inc. told Reuters in an emailed comment.

The social media platform, which is locked in a legal dispute with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over a $44 billion takeover deal, suffered a nearly three-hour outage in July as the company said its internal systems faced some problems that affected many users in around the world.