Tesla owner says he received a call from the social network’s legal team after publication on the platform

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, said on Saturday (May 14, 2022) that he had received a call from Twitter’s legal team. According to him, the platform’s lawyers claimed that the billionaire would have violated the confidentiality agreement signed by the parties by making a Publication on the social network.

Musk is in the process of buying Twitter. On Friday (May 13), he declared that the acquisition agreement was “temporarily suspended” until the platform showed data that corroborated research indicating that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of social network profiles.

The billionaire said he would do his own research, with a sample of 100 accounts. “I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover.“, wrote.

One user asked him to comment further on the process used by Twitter to arrive at the percentage shown in the survey. the billionaire answered that the platform uses a sample of 100 accounts to calculate the amount of fake profiles and spam and for that reason he had chosen the number for his survey.

In the comments of the publication, Musk said he received the call from the platform’s legal team. According to him, the violation of the so-called NDA (non-disclosure agreement –the confidentiality agreement) was that Musk revealed that the sample used by the platform was made up of 100 accounts.

TWITTER PURCHASE

Hours after saying the acquisition process was “temporarily suspended”, Musk declared still be committed with the purchase.

Since announcing the deal with Twitter, Tesla’s CEO has sold $8.5 billion of the company’s stock, and said, “no more Tesla sales planned”. Elon Musk managed to raise $7.139 billion from 18 partner investors to secure the $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

The investor list includes Brookfield, Fidelity Management & Research, Qatar Holding, Lawerence J. Ellison Revocable Trust and cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

In addition to debt service amounts, Musk would still have to pay social network employees to offset stock-based compensation. To cover debts and pay employees, Twitter would have to be much more profitable.