Businessman Elon Musk assured this Wednesday (2) that Twitter “will not allow” anyone banned from the platform for violating the rules to return to the social network until the company that manages it establishes a clear process for these returns, which will last. “at least a few weeks”.

The Tesla founder, who recently bought Twitter for $44 billion, made a series of posts on the social network to point out new guidelines.

“Twitter’s content moderation board will have representatives with widely differing views, which will undoubtedly include the civil rights community and groups facing hate-fueled violence,” he wrote.

Musk said the platform “can’t become a hell of everyone against everyone, where you can say anything, without consequences.”

Before buying the company, Musk said that among the people he would welcome is former US President Donald Trump, suspended indefinitely after the previous Twitter administration linked the mogul’s tweets to the Capitol Hill attack on Feb. January 2021.

With Musk’s announcement, Trump is not expected to return to Twitter before the midterms of the US, which will be held next Tuesday (8) and in which several politicians sponsored by the former president are running.

Last week, after the official confirmation of the purchase of the platform by Musk, Trump said on his social network Truth that he was “happy because Twitter is now in hands.” [de pessoas] sane”, but did not clarify whether he intended to return to the network. When the first news of the deal broke, the former US president said he had no plans to return to Twitter and that his focus was on Truth.

This week, two major advertising companies urged customers to temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter over concerns about the company’s ability to monitor content, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ads account for nearly 90% of Twitter’s total revenue. Musk has already stated that the market strategy for the platform is for the social network to be less dependent on advertising, increasing subscription revenue.