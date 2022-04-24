Twitter is re-examining Elon Musk’s $ 43 billion offer after Tesla’s boss announced the funding for his proposal. The Wall Street Journal writes, claiming that the social platform is re-examining the deal and is more likely to try to negotiate than before. The parties plan to meet today to discuss this.

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla electric car company, sowed uncertainty for a few hours about his plan to buy Twitter, after posting a message saying “moving on” (I’m going further). Then, urged by users, he specified that he intended “to go beyond the mockery of (Bill) Gates for having a short (ie speculative) position in Tesla while he claims to support actions against climate change.”

The two don’t love each other and Musk has targeted Gates more than a few times with his quips.