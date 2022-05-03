Last week, Twitter, which has been in the spotlight since accepting Elon Musk’s takeover proposal, presented its financial results for the first three months of 2022. Among income, profits and expenses, the social network admitted that inadvertently inflated its number of users over the past three years.

Twitter explained that in March 2019 it launched a feature that gave users who had multiple accounts the possibility to join them all in the platform’s interface, allowing them to “jump” between them more easily.

Although the various accounts belonged to a single person, they continued to be registered as separate users, in a metric that Twitter calls “monetizable daily active users” (mDAUs).

mDAUs are a metric conceived by Twitter in 2019 that represents the number of users who accessed the platform, through its website and apps, and who viewed ads.

Faced with the error, the company revised the calculations carried out over the last few quarters, presenting an updated version of the number of mDAUs. The updated data reveals that the difference is between 1.4 to 1.9 million users, depending on the quarters.

Despite the adjustments, the social network ended the first quarter of 2022 with 229 million users, an increase of 15.9% compared to last year. In all, the company closed the first three months of this year with revenues of around US$1.2 billion, 16% more than in the same period in 2021.

It is recalled that, at the beginning of last week, Twitter announced that it accepted the proposal to buy Elon Musk in the amount of 44 billion dollars. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO initially offered $43 billion for the company, later saying he had $46.5 billion to finance the purchase.

The millionaire had already bought a stake in the company, becoming the largest shareholder, and even refused to be part of Twitter’s executive committee, but later decided that was not enough and went ahead with a takeover proposal that “stirred the waters” and generated discomfort within the company, which, at the time, said it was analyzing it before coming up with a “poisoned pill” that was intended to block the takeover bid.

