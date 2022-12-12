December 12, 2022 08:30
Starting Monday, Twitter will re-launch its subscription service, offering users the option to pay $8 for a blue verification badge.
And the official Twitter page said: “We will re-launch the Twitter Blue service, which includes a monthly subscription to the site for $ 8, or $ 11 for iOS systems.”
He added, “The service allows users to take advantage of the features intended for subscribers, most notably the blue authentication mark.”
The source indicated that the “blue tick” will be obtained by the user after a verification process. According to Sky News.
The color of the blue tick will turn golden for corporate accounts, while it will be gray for the accounts of official and government institutions.
Subscribed users will also be able to correct their tweets after they are posted, in addition to uploading high-quality videos.
Twitter launched this service a few days after the US billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter, but immediately suspended it, after several accounts claiming to represent certain individuals or companies appeared, bearing the blue mark.
Musk had promised to restore the “Twitter Blue” service at the end of last November, and a few days later he announced that it would be postponed for an “indefinite period.”
