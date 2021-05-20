Twitter resumed this Thursday the account verification request process after stopping it in 2017 and introducing a new policy earlier this year, with new criteria that users must meet to qualify for a blue badge.

The new account verification policy went into effect on January 22, 2021. Designed from user feedback, modify the necessary requirements to be eligible for the blue verification badge, and introduces new categories for the account types eligible for verification.

The company has since automatically removed the badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated verification criteria, such as those that are inactive or incomplete. And as of this Thursday, the application process has been resumed, as reported from Twitter.

The company paralyzed the previous system as a result of the controversy that was generated in 2017 when it was discovered that he had awarded the mark to Jason Kessler, organizer of the Charlottesville Supremacist March in the United States, which ended with the death of one person.

What is account verification

Twitter account verification sign. Twitter photo

Verified accounts show a blue badge next to the username. It is one of the company’s ways of distinguishing authenticity of accounts that are of public interest, so other users can have more context about who they are having a conversation with.

Under the new policy, accounts that fall into the following categories are eligible for verification:

government



Companies, brands and organizations



News companies and journalists



Entertainment



Sports and gaming



Activists, organizers and other influencers



Throughout the summer (Northern Hemisphere) new categories will be added for such as scientists, academics, and religious leaders.

Twitter account verification request system. Twitter photo

The candidate accounts, in addition, must be complete, with a name and a profile picture and a confirmed email address or phone number. It is no longer necessary to have a profile description or a header image, as was the case before.

But do comply with the Rules of the platform.

New application process

The new verification request will be available globally, for all users, in the coming weeks, as confirmed from Twitter, located in the tab Account settings.

Users who submit their request will receive a response email in a few days, although the company clarified that this process may take a few weeks according to the number of requests received.

If the request is finally approved, the user will automatically see the blue badge appear on their profile.

In case of being rejected, especially if it may be due to an error, user can reapply 30 days after receiving the decision on your application.

Other ways to verify identity and provide information

Reuters photo

The blue badge is just one of the ways that Twitter has to verify the identity of the accounts that intervene in the public conversation on the social platform. For automated accounts, known as botsThere is also an icon that differentiates them if they share useful content.

Specifically, the automated accounts show the head of a gray robot, both in the profile (under the name, with indication of who manages it) as in the tweets.

On the other hand, the company is working on a new tab for profiles, ‘About, which will allow users and businesses to expand the information that they consider important for those who follow them or want to communicate with them, such as the pronouns with which they identify.