The CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, has announced this Thursday to his employees through an email, to which the agency had access Reutersthat those responsible for the consumption and income divisions will leave the company that owns the social network, in what is interpreted as a shock wave from the process of acquiring the company by Elon Musk.

Agrawal has also communicated in the internal document that Twitter will suspend most of the planned hirings and will review all existing job offers to determine if any “should be withdrawn”, although the company is not currently considering layoffs, according to the newspaper. New York Times. Part of the restructuring is due to the fact that the company has not reached its objectives of growth in audience and income, in line with the rest of the technology companies, all of them protagonists of a stock market crash in April.

Kayvon Beykpour, until now in charge of Twitter’s consumer division, said on the same social network on Thursday that his departure from the company was not his decision. “Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to give the team a different direction. [ejecutivo]Beykpour tweeted.

Bruce Falck, head of the revenue department, who had been with the company for five years, also took to Twitter. In a tweet Falck thanked this Thursday for the collaboration of his team and his colleagues on Twitter. “We have been able to achieve the results we achieved thanks to your hard work; quarterly earnings don’t lie,” he tweeted.

Beypour will be replaced by Jay Sullivan. “Having the right leaders at the right time is critical,” Agrawal stressed in his communication to the squad. “Sullivan’s product vision, ability to inspire, move quickly and drive change is what Twitter needs now and in the future”, words that corroborate Beykpour’s involuntary departure.

The movements at the top of the Palo Alto company come as the founder of Tesla and SpaceX is still seeking funding to raise the $44 billion to acquire Twitter (the deal is expected to close in the coming months). And just two days after the tycoon, who is considered the richest man in the world, announced that he intends to reverse the veto on the account of former President Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended after the assault on Capitol Hill in January 2021, by his supporters. Trump has declined in principle to return to the fold of the little blue bird, since he already has his own platform: Truth Social.

During his crackdown on Twitter, Musk openly criticized his top executives, especially for their decisions about moderating messages on the platform. The tycoon, who presents himself as an apostle of freedom of expression, has announced that he will remove obstacles to relaunch the network and thus multiply his income by five in 2028, as well as expand the user base to 931 million in that period, from 27 million it had at the end of last year.

