Africa.- Only three days after opening its only africa office in Accra, Ghana, Twitter fired almost all staff there, CNN reported.

Since taking ownership of Twitter on October 27, Elon Musk has begun an extensive program of job cutsmaking thousands of posts redundant.

to some employees they were fired by emailwhile others found out about the news after their company accounts were blocked.

Twitter has been criticized for the abrupt and impersonal nature of the firings. Musk tweeted that the affected employees were offered three months of severance pay.

But that is not the case with the staff of Twitter in Accra, according to CNN. Staff were told they were to be fired with no information about their exit package or next steps.

We recommend you read:

Elon Musk sold shares of Tesla to buy Twitter

Elon Musk removes “Official” tag from Twitter

After spending around a year operating remotely, Twitter office in Accra opened on Tuesday, November 1 .

Then on Friday, just three days later, staff were blocked from accessing their email accounts and their work laptops no longer worked, CNN reported.

Shortly thereafter, staff received emails to their personal accounts reporting the dismissal.

“The company is reorganizing its operations as a result of the need to cut costs,” Twitter’s director of people services in Dublin, Ireland, told its staff in Africa in the email, CNN reported.

“We regret writing to inform you that your employment is being terminated as a result of this exercise.”

The employees of the Africa office believe that the way Twitter fired them “was insulting”.

Staff were told in the email that they would be on leave until Dec. 4, their last day of employment.

We recommend you read:

Twitter started charging $8 a month to keep verified accounts

Twitter sued over massive employee layoffs announced by Elon Musk

CNN reported that staff have been told they are not allowed to communicate with colleagues during this time period, but must remain available in case Twitter you need them for a transfer.

“It’s very insulting,” a former employee told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A senior managing partner at Twitter tweeted Friday that he no longer worked at the company, without explicitly saying he had been fired.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN that it appeared that Twitter had laid off all of its staff in Ghana except one employee.

Twitter’s massive job cuts have affected its staff around the world.

We recommend you read:

Mark Zuckerberg fires 11,000 employees of Meta, the parent company of Facebook

WhatsApp Plus: how to download the APK for FREE in November 2022

The sources told Bloomberg that Twitter had laid off more than 90 percent of its staff in India during the weekend and Mexico fired the entire workforcebut they did not inform if some will be transferred.

Insider reported that Twitter has asked some engineers it had laid off to return to the company to implement the changes planned by Twitter. Musk on Twitterincluding your payment service Twitter Blue.