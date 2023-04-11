US radio account reclassified as “government-funded” after CEO protests

O twitter revoked the decision that classified the North American radio NPR (National Public Radio) as “US state-affiliated media” on the platform. The profile has been re-labeled as vehicle “government funded” after complaints from NPR.

On Thursday (6.Apr.), 1 day after being classified as state media, North American radio decided that he would no longer use Twitter as long as the decision was upheld.

In his account on the platform, the president of NPR, John Lansing, criticized the measure of the social network of Elon Musk, and said to be “unacceptable” that NPR was labeled “thus” on the platform.

The radio last published on the platform on Tuesday (4.Apr.2023). In his Twitter profile description, he asks people to look for his content on any other channel: “You can find us anywhere else you read the news.”

The state media label is traditionally assigned by Twitter to media accounts run by the country’s government. A NPR it is considered a traditional US company and, although it is independent from the government, it receives state resources to maintain its operation.

Since buying the social network in July 2022, Musk has changed verification seal policies. Users must now pay for verification types:

gray – governments and politicians;

blue – Twitter Blue users;

golden – companies or business profiles.