The platform did not advise the reason for the change | Photo: Antonio Cruz/ Agência Brasil

Twitter removed the “government-sponsored media” or “state-affiliated” labels that designated government involvement in editorial content from some accounts of global media organizations, this Friday (21).

Without prior notice, the platform removed mentions identifying the media and journalists as “government-funded media” and “state-affiliated media”. Accounts with the tag removed include Russian media, Russia Today, and Spanish media, RTVE. Also the National Public Radio (NPR) accounts of the United States, the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

There is no information about the reason for the change.