San Francisco, United States.- What do Pope Francis, Donald Trump and Beyoncé have in common? All three lost their blue badge on Twittersign of a verified user, while the social network began to comply the threat of its owner Elon Musk to take it away from those who do not pay for it.

The social network began Thursday to massively eliminate this hallmark and also suppressed the labels of “affiliated with the State” and “financed by the government” from the accounts of various media outlets, the AFP confirmed this Friday.

Musk, who since he bought Twitter at the end of October for 44,000 million dollars has seen its investment dwindle, it had promised to get rid of the blue badge that a user obtained after verifying their identity and meeting certain conditions, such as their notoriety.

The billionaire had said that the brand was a “system of feudal lords and peasants” and offered to grant it to anyone who paid a subscription of eight dollars a month.

Previous deadlines for the retirement of the blue badge, used mainly by celebrities, journalists and politicians, did not lead to changes. But on Thursday, the high-profile accounts, as well as those of many reporters for news organizations like AFP, lost their check marks.

The seal disappeared from the accounts of personalities such as Justin Bieber, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bill Gates or Lady Gaga, as well as those of many journalists, academics and activists. She was even removed from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s @jack account.

among politicians, many lost it, although some had the gray mark, reserved for government accounts or certain organizations. This is the case of Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republicans in the United States House of Representatives.

The blue badge now indicates those who pay monthly to have it and other advantages of “Twitter Blue” (more visibility, technical privileges, fewer ads), like Donald Trump Jr. or the Dalai Lama.

But some celebrities still had the blue badge despite not being subscribers.

Musk explained that he was “personally paying for some subscriptions” and clarified that it was “only” for Star Trek actor William Shatner, basketball superstar LeBron James and writer Stephen King.

Changes to gray badges

In another controversial change related to the new authentication system, the gray badges of “state affiliated” and “government funded” were withdrawn from many accounts.

The brands did not appear on the accounts of US radio NPR, Canadian broadcaster CBC, China’s official news agency Xinhua, Russia’s RT and Spain’s RTVE.

Twitter had long labeled accounts linked to state media or government officials, especially from China and Russia.

Recently, however, it applied those marks to news organizations that received public funding but are not controlled by any government. NPR stopped using Twitter thereafter, and the CBC followed suit.

It wasn’t immediately clear why some gray labels were removed, but the change was praised in some quarters.

“I support removal by Twitter from all ‘state-affiliated media’ labels,” tweeted Hu Xijin, the former editor of China’s state-run tabloid Global Times, whose account was no longer labeled as Chinese state-affiliated.

4/20

“Twitter Verified”, the Twitter account of “Twitter Blue”, He had warned on Wednesday that the next day the social network would withdraw the blue badges obtained before Musk bought the company and imposed his vision contrary to the previous philosophy.

“To stay authenticated on Twitter, people can sign up for Twitter Blue here“, said the official account, which also offered a link for organizations to subscribe.

The date of April 20 does not appear to have been chosen at random: 4/20, as the date is spelled in English, is synonymous with cannabis in the United States because it is associated with a numerical code for marijuana.

And Musk, also the head of Tesla and SpaceX, loves jokes on this topic.to the point of having bought the platform at $54.20 per share.

According to Musk, the subscription to “Twitter Blue” it will also make it possible to fight against fake profiles and automated accounts and diversify income, at a time when many companies abandoned the platform.

Between November and January, half of the top 30 advertisers in Twitter they stopped buying ad space there, according to research firm Pathmatics.

Insider Intelligence consultancy Insider Intelligence noted that Musk’s efforts to create a subscription service “will not make up for lost ad revenue.”