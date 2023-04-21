From a few months ago, Elon Musk warned that those people who wanted to have their account verified in Twitter they should make a corresponding payment, this as part of the new site policies. This is how the months went by and nothing happened, so people thought that this was a change of heart, but it seems not, because the hunt for accounts began.

Now those who wish to have their popcorn must pay the service of Twitter Blue, which in addition to having the function, adds the possibility of greater visibility for those who do not follow the user. Also, it will allow some options that are under development, such as adding paid videos in which users will donate to be able to see the content.

Faced with this type of change, several users are looking for alternatives to be able to move from the social network, since many people do not like the person who now owns the website. Added to this is that the company no longer exists as is, but is part of a subsidiary, a company that was clearly founded less than a year ago.

With all this series of changes, some analysts mention that a dark era of Twitter, even the millionaire can threaten to cease to exist due to the absence of the community. This is the first step of all the promises of Muskso it would not be surprising if you even get charged for just creating an account or changing the profile name.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The changes for the worse on Twitter have already begun. Hopefully it doesn’t end up being his ruin, although if it happens, we would be facing a historic event at the level of famous internet pages.