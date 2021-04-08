Twitter rejected that the publications in the social network of the former president of the United States Donald Trump, whose account was permanently blocked in January, can be recovered by the National Archives of the United States.

The US platform explained that Trump’s account cannot be subject to recovery by institutions such as the National Archive, because the profile was deleted for violating its rules, as the portal collects Political.

This institution carries out the recovery of the publications of the official accounts of the outgoing political positions, and the rest of the members of the Trump administration have been able to be archived in a normal way if they did not violate the norms.

The process of officially archiving an account would allow Twitter users to view and share Trump’s tweets again, something that has not been possible since his suspension.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account on January 8 after the assault on the United States Capitol by supporters of the outgoing Republican president as the Senate confirmed the current president, Joe Biden.

“Given the we permanently suspend @realDonaldTrump, the account content will not appear on Twitter as it previously did or as currently archived management accounts do, regardless of what the US National Archives decides to display, “a company spokesperson explained to Mashable.

Facebook and Instagram

Meanwhile, last Wednesday, both Instagram and Facebook announced that they deleted an interview with the former US president conducted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

According to an email that circulated from the companies themselves, the reason for this elimination was because “features Trump speaking”. The former Head of State has been blocked “indefinitely” since the assault on the Capitol of last January 6.

It happens that after the inflammatory statements that, for many, encouraged the violent takeover of the Capitol during the first days of January, the online community began to demand that the president be prevented from issuing messages to destabilize the democratic order.

As Big Tech Companies Continue Bid To Cancel New York Tycoon, the audio of the podcast “The Right View With Lara Trump” was removed from Facebook and was reportedly later removed by Instagram.

Both tech giants belong to American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

Lara Trump, who collaborates with Fox News, shared a screenshot of an email sent by a Facebook employee saying that the company would cancel the interview, the ANSA news agency reported.

“We are reaching out to inform you that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook page that showed President Trump speaking,” the company email read.

