Argentina have booked their place in the FIFA World Cup final thanks to a 3-0 win over Croatia.
A brace from Julian Alvarez and a penalty from Lionel Messi were enough for Argentina as they cruised into the final at Croatia’s exepense.
Following a direct opening 30 minutes, the game finally sparked into life by Dominik Livakovic giving away a penalty kick. The goalkeeper rushed off his line to close down Julian Alvarez – who’d ran through on goal – but ended up clattering the Man City striker.
Up stepped Messi.
and of course he scored it.
Eight minutes later, it was 2-0.
This time the goal would come from Alvarez who broke brilliantly through the heart of the Croatia defence, latching onto to two separate failed clearances before flicking past Livakovic.
Man City have a serious player on their hands.
Argentina dominated up until the half-time whistle and came within a whisker of taking a 3-0 lead into the interval.
The third was so nearly scored by Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who saw a near post header miraculously saved a point blank range by Livakovic.
Argentina were able to hold Croatia at arm’s length with relative ease in the second half, and deservedly bagged a third goal in the 70th minute thanks to their magic man Messi once again.
The number 10 turned Josko Gvardiol inside out about 30 times on the right flank before brilliantly finding Alvarez, who subsequently tapped home.
Fantastic play all round.
And that was how it would end. Argentina held firm and comfortably booked their place in the World Cup final.
