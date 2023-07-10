This Sunday the last game of the quarterfinals between the United States and Canada was played. In a game full of emotions and goals, the country of stars and stripes won 3-2 from the penalty spot, after equalizing 2-2 in regular time.
In this way, the Americans got their ticket to the Gold Cup semifinal, where they will face their counterpart from Panama.
After the game, when both teams went to the locker room, they made words, jerks and insults, fortunately, it didn’t go too far. The game ended hot!
The man of the match in the penalty shootout was the American Matt Turner, who put on the gloves of magnetism to avoid goals against.
The assistant referee was injured after the ball hit him, however, there was no other assistant, so they had to call the referee from yesterday’s game to come urgently.
When it seemed that the result was for Canada, at minute 113′ Kennedy’s own goal fell, which caused the tie 2-2 and with it the extension of the penalty shootout.
One of the most controversial journalists is David Faitelson, and in this match he did not miss the opportunity to criticize the low level of the Gold Cup.
More Gold Cup news:
#Twitter #reactions #USAs #win #Canada #penalties
Leave a Reply