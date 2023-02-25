Draw in today’s Madrid derby that leaves both teams with a bad taste in the mouth. Both Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid needed the three points but in the end everything was level. This is how Twitter has experienced the Madrid derby.
The match began with a beautiful tribute to Amancio Amaro in which the players observed a minute of silence with the number 7 shirt in midfield.
The first half passed uneventfully and unfortunately, the highlight of the first 45 minutes was Reinildo’s injury, who had to leave the pitch on a stretcher. Atlético de Madrid quickly announced that the player has a joint sprain in his right knee.
In the second half, things didn’t change much until the most controversial play of the game. Ángel Correa was sent off after elbowing Rudiger in a throw-in. The contact didn’t seem too serious, but that’s how Gil Manzano saw it.
To everyone’s surprise, the first to find the back of the net was Atlético with a great shot from Giménez to the long post. Unstoppable for Courtois.
From here, Atleti backed down to defend the result and began to dominate Real Madrid. Álvaro Rodríguez entered and returned the tie to the scoreboard.
In the end, distribution of points in the third derby of the year and Real Madrid remains 7 points behind FC Barcelona with the culés still to play.
