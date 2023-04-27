Look how easy Soccer is. The good football The upright. The one with the three touches:

1. Ball up from defense.

2. The tank striker lowers you.

3. The one who drives fast picks up the ball and shoots without asking. Goal.

THIS GOAL CAN BE WORTH A PREMIER. https://t.co/bGjOMiAosK

—Don Shelby (@DonShelby_) April 26, 2023