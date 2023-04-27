Manchester City ends the hopes of an Arsenal that sees how the Premier League is moving away in the last days. The ‘Gunners’ have gone 4 games without winning and the resounding defeat at the Etihad is the final touch to this stretch of the season. The big culprit for this is Kevin De Bruyne, who in another stellar night left two goals and an assist at the hands of a great Erling Haaland, who assisted him on both goals. These are the Twitter reactions to Manchester City vs Arsenal:
Manchester City began the game by completely locking Arsenal in their field and in just 7 minutes they found the first goal. A ball into Haaland’s hole reached the boots of De Bruyne, who outlined himself and gave an unstoppable pass to the net.
The harassment continued and the 2-0 reached the brink of rest. The Belgian took a free kick on the edge of the area that fell perfectly on Stones. The goal had to be reviewed in the VAR, that’s how close it was:
Shortly after comes the only controversial move of the game, in which Rubén Dias kicks Ben White with the ball out of bounds. The play ended in yellow for the Portuguese.
2-0 at halftime and with a feeling of superiority that spoke as badly of Arsenal as well of Manchester City.
The second half was going to start in the same way, with control of the game falling to the locals and Arsenal delivered. In another of those cons by Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland is when it becomes 3-0. Again the Norwegian assisting an unleashed De Bruyne.
With the match resolved, Guardiola decided to end the KDB match with a true tribute from the Etihad. All the fans on their feet and chanting the Belgian’s name on the way to the bench.
Rob Holding was the one who was in charge of opening the scoring for the visitors, after a relatively good game against Haaland he caught a rebound in the rival area to make it 3-1.
And of course, Haaland couldn’t leave without his usual goal. He took 95 minutes to arrive, but the Norwegian managed to beat Ramsdale to put the icing on the cake and unleash the party at the Etihad.
